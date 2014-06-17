MIAMI SOUP serves up a buffet of social innovation
Knight Foundation supports MIAMI SOUP to share ideas and connections among South Florida’s community of creatives, makers, doers and entrepreneurs. Below, Carl Hildebrand, director of MIAMI SOUP, writes about the first event. Photos by MIAMI SOUP.
MIAMI SOUP is helping satisfy a local appetite for social innovation with bimonthly dinners that promote worthwhile projects.
We launched SOUP May 1. More than 50 people shared dinner in the Great Hall at Soya & Pomodoro and heard proposals from the Florida Art Therapy Association, Front Yard Theatre Collective and Makeshop Miami. The historic setting was an additional treat for our guests. In the end, they chose Front Yard’s “History on Wheels” project to receive a $2,500 grant.
That selection offered an unusual cultural experience. In the interactive theater production, Stephany Torres as Miami founder Julia Tuttle rides a bike through time, and the city, introducing landmark moments and significant places. The audience travels along. It’s a fun way of encouraging residents of all ages and abilities to connect with the region, while combining placemaking, physical activity and performance art. Torres will report back on her work at a later SOUP.
Now we’re ready to move forward to our next dinner, and it’s going to be even better. For our second event we’re collaborating with the Awesome Foundation Miami for what we’re calling Awesome SOUP. Representatives for three creative projects in social innovation will get the chance to pitch their ideas over soup, salad and bread prepared by popular and entertaining Chef Alan Hughes of The Embassy. Dinner guests will vote on their preferred project, and at the end of the meal the Awesome Foundation Miami will award a $1,000 grant.
There is an open call until Friday, June 20, for projects seeking funding to be considered at the next MIAMI SOUP. The event will take place on Thursday, July 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Grand Central in downtown Miami. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
