New Journalism Program Associate to Help Knight Manage News and Information Portfolio
Journalism / Article
Amy Starlight Lawrence has joined Knight Foundation as a new journalism program associate.
Lawrence brings to Knight her experiences working with international professional organizations at Miami’s International Association for Asset Recovery and ShoreBank International in London, where she earned her master’s degree in social policy and development at the London School of Economics. She also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami in broadcast journalism and international studies.
At Knight, Lawrence will help manage the journalism, news and information portfolio, which includes media innovation and international grants.
