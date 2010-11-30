News Challenge Winner: Don’t Let a Busy Life Stop You From Applying

November 30, 2010

Life gets busy, with work, family and other commitments.’ But don’t let that keep you from submitting a Knight News Challenge application, says winner Scott Rosenberg.

Rosenberg was staring down a deadline for his book just as the News Challenge application window was closing. Thankfully the application was easy, he said. So he filled it out anyway ‘ and won for a project that helps people report errors in news stories.

Remember that as the News Challenge, an international media innovation contest, draws to a close this week. Check out more of Rosenberg’s tips in the video below.

