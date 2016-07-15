A nonpartisan guide to how Philadelphia is engaging the community during the Democratic National Convention

Above: Artists paint the ”14 Movements: A Symphony in Color and Words” mural for Broad Street on vinyl in a Philadelphia warehouse. Photo courtesy Philadelphia Mural Arts Program.

This post has been updated to insert the correct name of the American Experiments Showcase and Challenge, and to add the date and time of the event.

From July 25 – 28, Philadelphia will host the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Philadelphia has hosted political conventions before, most recently the Republican National Convention in 2000. We have a proud legacy of hosting significant events, starting with the First Continental Congress establishing the city as the birthplace of American democracy. Just last year, Philadelphia hosted the World Meeting of Families featuring a two-day visit from Pope Francis.

Hosting events such as the Democratic National Convention provides an opportunity to create a stronger culture of civic engagement and showcase Philadelphia as a thriving global city. We are proud to partner with local groups and nonprofits to leverage the convention to showcase local talent, improve public spaces, promote local art and culture, and encourage civic engagement by supporting the following events and activities:



Rendering of ”14 Movements” mural for Broad Street in Philadelphia. Courtesy Philadelphia Mural Arts Program.

Youth News Team Project : This collaboration among WHYY, KYW Newsradio, the School District of Philadelphia and the Rendell Center for Civics and Civic Engagement will offer a unique skill-building opportunity to Philadelphia high school and middle school students interested in journalism. Five teams of Philadelphia students will first take part in a “journalism boot camp” to learn how to report and write stories mentored by local news partners. Teams will then cover activities surrounding the convention and the issues they are passionate about including youth voices in the democratic process.

American Experiments Showcase and Challenge at Microsoft Innovation Center will be an interactive public showcase and civic tech competition during the Democratic National Convention aimed at creating a dialogue and engaging conversation around the intersection of media and technology, democracy and citizenship. The challenge will be a unique way to highlight civic engagement and Philadelphia’s thriving innovation economy, hosted at the new Microsoft Innovation Center in partnership with the University City Science Center and the Committee of Seventy. The showcase begins at 10 a.m., Monday, July 25, and the challenge follows at noon.



‘Headed to the White House’ exhibit at the National Constitution Center. Photo courtesy National Constitution Center.