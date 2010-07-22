North Carolina Open Government Coalition Raises Endowment for Sunshine Center

When Elon University polled North Carolina residents in 2009, they found a disconnect:

Of those surveyed, 88 percent’thought open government meetings and records kept government operations honest.

Yet 63 percent were not aware that state laws exist to allow public access to government records.

That’s why the mission of the university’s Sunshine Center is so important. Run by the North Carolina Open Government Coalition at Elon University, the center educates residents about their rights to government information, and helps people access official meetings and records.

This week, the center announced some great news:”it has built a $500,000’endowment.

Now, the Sunshine Center can continue to push government at all levels to be more transparent and facilitate access to public records. Their work helps fulfill the recommendations of ‘Informing Communities,’ the report of the Knight Commission on the Information Needs of Communities in a Democracy.