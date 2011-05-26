Oakland hackathon inspired by Apps for Communities contest
Oakland, Calif. is hosting a hackathon on June 4 – inspired by Knight Foundation and the FCC’s Apps for Communities contest.
The contest, which aims to cultivate software applications that deliver personalized, actionable information to people least likely to be online, was officially announced in Oakland this spring. So Oakland Local, a local news start-up, and editor and publisher Susan Mernit, decided to get Bay Area coders together to help the city.
Code for America’s Jennifer Pahlka, who lives in Oakland, writes about the event:
Oakland doesn’t have an official data catalog, or an open data initiative, or even a CIO or CTO. (There is instead a director of information technology, whose job sounds very difficult, and who reports to the City Administrator. By contrast, most of the CIOs and CTOs we work with at Code for America have cabinet-level positions and work closely with their mayors.) But Oakland does have a great community, and some support from City Hall, so a handful of folks are pulling together what datasets they do have in advance of the event.
The Apps for Communities contest is open through July 11. Read more about the June 4 Oakland event on the Code for America blog.
