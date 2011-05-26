Oakland hackathon inspired by Apps for Communities contest

Oakland doesn’t have an official data catalog, or an open data initiative, or even a CIO or CTO. (There is instead a director of information technology, whose job sounds very difficult, and who reports to the City Administrator. By contrast, most of the CIOs and CTOs we work with at Code for America have cabinet-level positions and work closely with their mayors.) But Oakland does have a great community, and some support from City Hall, so a handful of folks are pulling together what datasets they do have in advance of the event.