Opening some Wynwood doors

It’s still depressing to walk around Wynwood on a Thursday afternoon to look at art, and to find you are very much alone — on the streets and in the galleries. So while disappointing, it’s understandable that some galleries, while officially stating that they would be open, weren’t. It’s a problem, however, for a district that is plugged

locally and nationally as an arts hub — galleries need to be open when they say they are. If visitors are too few, maybe opening hours should only be on the weekend, for instance, and all other times by appointment. In any event, some doors that were open offered an eclectic selection.

The works of Loriel Beltran, previously mentioned here, at Snitzer are works about process, but are great sculptures no matter how you look at them. In the main room, they are made of plywood, although different types of that wood, and are burned with a torch — the resulting designs come from the process. But maybe the most intriguing piece is made from concrete that has been set in a plywood mold. The resulting textured design in the plain color is a lovely “painting.”

Process is also the focal point of the work from Uruguayan artist Martin Pelenur at Alejandra von Hartz. The two pieces that initially can look like giant skins of snakes or some other reptile are fascinating studies. Apparently, the artist isn’t big on revealing his actual process, that looks like it included etching, rubbing and painting with enamel and varnish. There are also some one-color works made of layers of tape that turn into geometric grids and reveal their detailed textures the more time is spent with them. This is the first solo show in the United States from Pelenur, who has awarded himself a “research grant” to work in squat houses in Montevideo. He describes himself as primarily a painter, and then as a surfer. Cool.

One of the best things about The Butter Gallery doesn’t require open doors, as it is the amazing mural on the outside from Ahol Sniffs Glue. The black and white, Pac Man munching spray-painted wall has become one of the iconic street works of Wynwood. But do open the doors — inside are some more street and low-brow artists, and this month an exhibit of four emerging artists from China, called “Paper.” That’s not only a reference to the preferred medium of these young and hip artists from that exploding art world, but also a nod to the far more ancient China, where of course, paper was invented.

Finally, no doubt that a new project space will be open on Sunday night, for the launching of Bridge Red Studios. After that, however, you’ll have to call for an appointment. It’s actually the space that houses six local artists who span genres and decades: Lou Anne Colodny, Stephan Tugrul, Carol K. Brown, Robert Thiele, Kristen Thiele and Francesco Casale. Starting Sunday, it will also feature artists, this time the works of Salvatore La Rosa, 1960s to the present. New alternative venues always welcome!