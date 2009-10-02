Preview: Yayoi Kusama at Fairchild

Fairchild Gardens’ outdoor exhibitions (Botero, Chihuly, Lichtenstein, etc) have become a Basel tradition – this year is no exception with the Dec 5 debut of its presentation of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Miami can expect dramatic, hand-worked repetition & bold patterning from Kusama – think 5 to 16-foot cast flowers and water-immersed fire-engine red and white “humps.” More details to come soon, in the meantime check out these preview pics…