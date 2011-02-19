Reports From The Field 2011
Three years into the Knight Community Information Challenge, a new report looks at how community and place-based foundations are helping to inform and engage their communities.
The report, by FSG Social Impact Advisors, highlights:
• How the field is getting involved: Community and place-based foundations are increasingly engaging in both grant making and non-grant making activities that support community information projects.
• What opportunities are emerging: This new work is leading to new impact and offering new opportunities for a heightened leadership role for foundations.
• How foundations are making progress: Community and place-based foundations and their partners are beginning to see outcomes both online and on the ground in their communities.
• Where challenges remain: While foundations are making progress in reaching and engaging their communities, many projects continue to face two critical challenges: building effective partnerships and addressing sustainability. Download the report: FSG_Reports-from-the-field-2011.pdf (PDF)
