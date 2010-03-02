Reports from the Field – Frost Art Museum

With each exhibition we learn about what our state-of-the-art museum spaces can do. During Because I Say So: Selections of the Scholl Collection, we learned transforming the grand galleries was a challenge, but not an impossibility. We learned that over 7,000 people enjoyed the contemporary art show and that a million pins held together by shear will in the shape of a cube is a tempting sight; people will want to touch. During the exhibition The Missing Peace: Artists Consider the Dalai Lama, we learned that our museum’s grand galleries could very easily accommodate over 45 large-scale works of art. We learned “if you build it, they will come” and that over 11,000 people came to learn about the art of Buddhism. Hundreds attended the consecrating and de-consecrating ceremonies with The Drepung Loseling monks while they created the Green Tara mandala. We also learned that a 25 foot inflatable Buddha is also tempting to touch.