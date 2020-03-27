Responding to COVID-19 in community: an update from Knight Foundation

With the spread of COVID-19, we are in an unprecedented time in history. Knight is responding in these uncertain times by continuing to support informed and engaged communities. This means we remain committed to supporting grantees and assisting with the emergency relief underway in the 26 American communities where we operate.

We have pledged the following local funds providing immediate relief in the eight cities where Knight has offices:

Akron, OH: $500,000 to the Akron Summit County COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund

Charlotte, NC: $500,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund

Detroit, MI: $500,000 to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

Macon, GA: $500,000 to the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund

San Jose, CA: $500,000 to the Silicon Valley Strong Fund

St. Paul, MN: $400,000 to the St. Paul Bridge Fund

In 18 other communities, we are responding in concert with local community foundations, our longtime partners:

Aberdeen, SD: $225,000 to the South Dakota Community Foundation

Biloxi, MS: $200,000 to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s SM COVID-19 Relief Fund

Boulder, CO: $200,000 to the Community Foundation Boulder County

Bradenton, FL: $400,000 to the Manatee Community Foundation’s Manatee County COVID-19 Community Response Fund

Columbia, SC: $550,000 to the Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Midland Community Response Fund

Columbus, GA: $550,00 to the Community Foundation of Chattahoochee Valley

Duluth, MN: $175,000 to the the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation

Fort Wayne, IN: $550,000 to the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s Emergency Fund

Lexington, KY: $400,000 to the Blue Grass Community Foundation

Long Beach, CA: $450,000 to the Long Beach Community Foundation

Milledgeville, GA: $225,000 to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund

Myrtle Beach, SC: $200,000 to the Waccamaw Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund

Palm Beach, FL: $800,000 to the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties COVID-19 Response Fund

State College, PA: $250,000 to the Centre Foundation

Tallahassee, FL: $325,000 to the Community Foundation of North Florida

Wichita, KS: $450,000 to the Wichita Community Foundation

In light of rapidly changing circumstances, we will be reasonable and flexible with our grantees that may be needing changes to their grant agreements, such as extensions of time or reallocation of funds. We will also consider converting project funds to general operating funds on a case-by-case basis.

If you are a Knight grantee and you have a question about your grant or our local response, please contact your relationship officer.

Every one of us has an important role to play in the protection of individuals, organizations and communities. Knight will continue to communicate and adjust our approach as the situation develops, as we hear from grantees and others in the community, and as we all learn more.

During these times, it is important to remember that we are all in this together. Stay safe.