Responding to COVID-19 in community: an update from Knight Foundation

With the spread of COVID-19, we are in an unprecedented time in history. Knight is responding in these uncertain times by continuing to support informed and engaged communities. This means we remain committed to supporting grantees and assisting with the emergency relief underway in the 26 American communities where we operate.

We have pledged the following local funds providing immediate relief in the eight cities where Knight has offices:

In 18 other communities, we are responding in concert with local community foundations, our longtime partners:

In light of rapidly changing circumstances, we will be reasonable and flexible with our grantees that may be needing changes to their grant agreements, such as extensions of time or reallocation of funds.  We will also consider converting project funds to general operating funds on a case-by-case basis. 

If you are a Knight grantee and you have a question about your grant or our local response, please contact your relationship officer.

Every one of us has an important role to play in the protection of individuals, organizations and communities. Knight will continue to communicate and adjust our approach as the situation develops, as we hear from grantees and others in the community, and as we all learn more. 

During these times, it is important to remember that we are all in this together. Stay safe.

Alberto Ibargüen, president
Sam Gill, senior vice president and chief program officer