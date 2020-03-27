Responding to COVID-19 in community: an update from Knight Foundation
With the spread of COVID-19, we are in an unprecedented time in history. Knight is responding in these uncertain times by continuing to support informed and engaged communities. This means we remain committed to supporting grantees and assisting with the emergency relief underway in the 26 American communities where we operate.
We have pledged the following local funds providing immediate relief in the eight cities where Knight has offices:
- Akron, OH: $500,000 to the Akron Summit County COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund
- Charlotte, NC: $500,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund
- Detroit, MI: $500,000 to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan’s COVID-19 Relief Fund
- Macon, GA: $500,000 to the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund
- Miami, FL: $450,000 to the United Way Miami Pandemic Response Fund and $250,000 to The Miami Foundation Community Recovery Fund
- Philadelphia, PA: $250,000 to the Small Business Relief Fund and $250,000 to the PHL COVID-19 Relief Fund
- San Jose, CA: $500,000 to the Silicon Valley Strong Fund
- St. Paul, MN: $400,000 to the St. Paul Bridge Fund
In 18 other communities, we are responding in concert with local community foundations, our longtime partners:
- Aberdeen, SD: $225,000 to the South Dakota Community Foundation
- Biloxi, MS: $200,000 to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s SM COVID-19 Relief Fund
- Boulder, CO: $200,000 to the Community Foundation Boulder County
- Bradenton, FL: $400,000 to the Manatee Community Foundation’s Manatee County COVID-19 Community Response Fund
- Columbia, SC: $550,000 to the Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Midland Community Response Fund
- Columbus, GA: $550,00 to the Community Foundation of Chattahoochee Valley
- Duluth, MN: $175,000 to the the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation
- Fort Wayne, IN: $550,000 to the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s Emergency Fund
- Gary, IN: $500,000 to the Legacy Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund
- Grand Forks, ND: $200,000 to the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks & Region’s Non-profit Relief Fund
- Lexington, KY: $400,000 to the Blue Grass Community Foundation
- Long Beach, CA: $450,000 to the Long Beach Community Foundation
- Milledgeville, GA: $225,000 to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund
- Myrtle Beach, SC: $200,000 to the Waccamaw Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund
- Palm Beach, FL: $800,000 to the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties COVID-19 Response Fund
- State College, PA: $250,000 to the Centre Foundation
- Tallahassee, FL: $325,000 to the Community Foundation of North Florida
- Wichita, KS: $450,000 to the Wichita Community Foundation
In light of rapidly changing circumstances, we will be reasonable and flexible with our grantees that may be needing changes to their grant agreements, such as extensions of time or reallocation of funds. We will also consider converting project funds to general operating funds on a case-by-case basis.
If you are a Knight grantee and you have a question about your grant or our local response, please contact your relationship officer.
Every one of us has an important role to play in the protection of individuals, organizations and communities. Knight will continue to communicate and adjust our approach as the situation develops, as we hear from grantees and others in the community, and as we all learn more.
During these times, it is important to remember that we are all in this together. Stay safe.
Alberto Ibargüen, president
Sam Gill, senior vice president and chief program officer