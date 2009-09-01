School’s in Session @ The Miami City Ballet
The Miami City Ballet runs a world-renowned intensive dance school throughout the year. Today, Caroline Murray reviews its recently completed summer session, which attracted over 200 students from around the world…
“Miami City Ballet School’s Summer Intensive Program was an unqualified success this year. More than 200 students from around the world came to Miami to train with MCB School and make lasting friendships. Alice Arja, who is the Director of the Rio de Janeiro Ballet Company and School, brought a large group of Brazilian students to participate in the Summer Program. Alice is an amazing woman who recruits talented students from many of the poorest areas of the country. Three of her students will be School Apprentices dancing with Miami City Ballet this coming season. They are: Nathalia Arja, Alexandre Ferreira and Renan Cerdeiro. Look for them on stage!
Miami City Ballet School, recognized as one of the top dance schools in the nation, accepts students throughout the year, from beginners (age 3) through pre-professional level (age 19). The School runs all year round, with a Winter Program from September to mid-June, and the Summer Program from the end of June through the end of July. Classes are held at Miami City Ballet’s 63,000 square-foot state-of-the-art studios on Miami Beach. For more information or to register for Winter classes – which begin on September 7 – visit miamicityballet.org or call 305.929.7007.”
….Caroline Murray, Miami City Ballet