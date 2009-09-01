School’s in Session @ The Miami City Ballet

“Miami City Ballet School’s Summer Intensive Program was an unqualified success this year. More than 200 students from around the world came to Miami to train with MCB School and make lasting friendships. Alice Arja, who is the Director of the Rio de Janeiro Ballet Company and School, brought a large group of Brazilian students to participate in the Summer Program. Alice is an amazing woman who recruits talented students from many of the poorest areas of the country. Three of her students will be School Apprentices dancing with Miami City Ballet this coming season. They are: Nathalia Arja, Alexandre Ferreira and Renan Cerdeiro. Look for them on stage!