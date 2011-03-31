Sir Tim Berners-Lee honored with “Man Who Changed the World Award”
Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, has been honored with a Man Who Changed the World Award for his ‘contribution to the development of global civilization.’ ‘ The award was given to three ‘world changers’ in celebration of Mikhail Gorbachev’s 80th birthday. ‘ Berners-Lee now oversees the World Wide Web Foundation, which received a Knight grant to establish an endowment and further its goal of increasing the availability of news and information through the Web. ‘On April 6, Alberto Ibarügen, president and CEO of Knight Foundation, will join Berners-Lee and former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown’by moderating a’panel’in Geneva on the future of the Internet and its relation to international development.
