South Florida Haitian Community Receives Help

Gepsie Metellus, director of Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, and Dennis Scholl, Miami Program Director for Knight Foundation, answer questions at Sant La.

Representatives from six organizations receiving grants spoke at Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center in Miami. (April 7, 2010)

After a massive earthquake devastated Haiti in January, the impact of the event quickly rippled to South Florida. Here, Haitian families were hurting. They searched for loved ones, scrambled to send money to survivors and welcomed some into their Miami homes. Local service agencies, already stretched, offered assistance, including food, clothing and counseling.

Because the Haitian community is such an integral part of South Florida, Knight Foundation explored what it could do to help. After meeting with local Haitian leaders, Knight decided on a proactive strategy that addresses both long and short-term needs. We hope that the plan, announced today, will not only help South Forida Haitians help family members, but give them a stronger voice in issues and ultimately help them to rebuild Haiti.

For example, in just one part of the plan, Knight Foundation is funding a census outreach campaign. This is what we mean by a long-term investment. We hope the campaign, conducted by Sant La/The Haitian Neighborhood Center, will help ensure an accurate count and ‘ ultimately – appropriate levels of federal funding and representation that will strengthen the community.

This morning, the leaders of five South Florida nonprofits gathered to talk about the local challenges in the wake of the earthquake.

For context: Knight Foundation promotes informed, engaged communities. To engage with critical issues, a community needs strength and resources. This is why we make these grants to the South Florida Haitian community.