Student multimedia project puts human face on tough global issues

Students are learning multimedia in the field by covering stories all over the world as part of the project ‘My Story, My Goal.” In response to the UN Millennium Development Goals, 14 young journalists from the University of Miami teamed up with local partners to share coverage which personifies some of the world’s most critical human issues.

The stories were integrated into a nearly 27-minute documentary called ‘This is My Goal.” Led by Rich Beckman, Knight Chair in Visual Journalism, the Center has begun developing relationships with journalism schools around the world.’ Tom Kennedy, Knight Center Professional-in-Residence and former managing editor of multimedia at The Washington Post, provided valuable direction and editing coaching during post production.

Each of the seven four-minute videos is available to watch separately, providing a snapshot of individual struggle.’ In addition to the video, animated statistics shed light on the policy issue, and high quality still photos provide additional perspectives.