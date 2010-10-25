How Did Hundreds of Students Worldwide Survive a Day “Unplugged”?

Word cloud of the over 110,000 words 200 students in an April “Unplugged” expirement wrote about their experiences of going 24 hours without media.

Last week the BBC shadowed three students at Bournemouth University who went 24 hours without television, radio, the internet or any other form of media.

The experiment, called Unplugged, is part of a global collaboration launched during the’4th Salzburg Academy on Media & Global Change, which is supported by the Knight Foundation. As a result, students from across Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America all went a day with no media contact, except books and landline telephones.

Unplugged first started at the University of Maryland in April when 200 students went “unplugged” for one day. The study found that most of the students were unable to last one day without media links to the world.