Sunlight Live’s SOTU coverage engaged viewers, press
Sunlight Foundation’s Sunlight Live platform, which is funded by Knight, engaged more than 10,000 viewers for its State of the Union coverage earlier this week. Reporters from Sunlight, the Huffington Post, National Journal, CQ Roll Call and the Center for Public Integrity all chipped in, adding context and fact-checking.
The engaged viewers left over 1,000 comments and we published more than a third of them to be answered by the reporters or shared with other visitors. Hundreds of folks camped out on the site hours before the speech, indicating their preference to watch on our channel. As best as we can measure, 2,308 tweets and 908 shares on Facebook sent fans to Sunlight Live.
FastCompany, Good Magazine and others highlighted the site.
Read more on Sunlight Foundation’s blog.
