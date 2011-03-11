Supporting news start-ups with technology

The crisis in the news industry has resulted in numerous attempts to create new platforms and approaches for informing, and engaging’audiences “ the people formerly known as the audience .” Knight Foundation has’supported a number of nonprofit news start-ups focused on local news. Our latest grant in that area was announced earlier this morning : we’ve made a $975,000 grant to the Bay Citizen and the Texas Tribune to support ‘their work to build, and share, a free’open source publishing platform.

In developing the grant, I found that I kept over-estimating the age of these two publishers – I find it hard to believe that the Bay Citizen has only been publishing for nine months and the Texas Tribune for 16 months. They have quickly become important news sources in their communities and models for their effective use of the Internet. We hope this grant will help them to maintain their technological nimbleness and benefit other publishers– existing ones as well as those yet to come.