Talent, opportunity and engagement. #IdeasChat focuses on building successful cities Communities / Article September 16, 2015 by Carol Coletta Share: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Sign up for our newsletter Submit your email. Receive updates and the @knightfdn newsletter. Email Yes, subscribe me to this newsletter. * Sign Up Subscription Options Recent Content Share Share: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Communities / Article Connecting people to place: Creating programs for Charlotte’s Five Points Plaza to enhance community engagement and celebrate history Share Share: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Communities / Article By Design: Building a startup community where founders thrive and capital flows Share Share: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Communities / Article A new vision for San Jose’s Guadalupe River Park