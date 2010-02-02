The Knight Arts Challenge Hits the Small Screen

Breaking news – beginning Thursday, Feb 18, WPBT Channel 2 will air a 30-minute special showcasing the 2008 Knight Arts Challenge and its winners. Produced by the Knight Foundation, the program gets inside the studio and behind the curtain with several local artists and organizations who won the 2008 Knight Arts Challenge. Highlighted artists include the Cleveland Orchestra, Leggo My Demo, the New World School of the Arts, the Upper Eastside Garden and Young at Art Children’s Museum. Airings are currently scheduled for Thursday, Feb 18 at 7:30pm and Tuesday, Feb 23 at 7:30pm.