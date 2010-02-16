The NEA in MIA

Rocco Landesman, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts and former Broadway producer (Angels in America, The Producers), recently visited the Magic City during a national tour of urban arts site. On his hit list? The Bass Museum (where he’s pictured below playing pool on Gabriel Orozco’s ‘Oval Billiard Table with Pendulum’), DASH, Wynwood, the Design District, the Little Haiti Cultural Center, the Arsht Center, the New World Symphony’s new concert & rehearsal hall, the Miami City Ballet & the Wolfsonian-FIU. Miami Herald urban affairs reporter and Urbanista blogger Andres Viglucci spent the day with LAndesman and posted about the experience – click here to read all about it.