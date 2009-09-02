TM Sisters at Locust Projects

September 2, 2009

Chana Sheldon, director of Locust Projects, reports on last weekend’s TM Sisters performance: “In their most ambitious performance to date, the TM Sisters performed an energetic production that included their personal athletic skills in synchronized swimming and roller-skating. There were moments of clashing and combination of cultures, animated video projections, and vivid Miami spirit…

The TM Sisters collaborated with audio composer Otto Von Schirach, designer Karelle Levy of Krelwear, and a supporting crew of performers to create an epic piece culminating in a kaleidoscope event of light, sound, and action!

This exhibition will remain on view for the Wynwood and Design District Art Walk on September 12th and October 10th, 7-10pm. WHIRL CRASH GO! will be performed again October 10, 2009 at 8pm.