TM Sisters at Locust Projects

Chana Sheldon, director of Locust Projects, reports on last weekend’s TM Sisters performance: “In their most ambitious performance to date, the TM Sisters performed an energetic production that included their personal athletic skills in synchronized swimming and roller-skating. There were moments of clashing and combination of cultures, animated video projections, and vivid Miami spirit…

The TM Sisters collaborated with audio composer Otto Von Schirach, designer Karelle Levy of Krelwear, and a supporting crew of performers to create an epic piece culminating in a kaleidoscope event of light, sound, and action!