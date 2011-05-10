Tonight: Book launch celebrates impact of Knight Community Information Challenge

Paula Ellis

Knight Foundation is featured in a new book about how how funders are going beyond grant making to help make transformational change in communities.

Tonight, Paula Ellis, Knight’s vice president for strategic initiatives, will talk about the challenge at the book launch, to be televised at 5:30 p.m. on C-Span Book TV.

Ellis will speak about how Knight is working with a network of peers – in this case community and place-based foundations – to help ensure communities are informed and engaged around issues important to them. To help build this network, Knight Foundation has gone beyond traditional grant making to push for catalytic change by:

As a result, the number of community and place-based foundations that fund in this area is growing. In a 2010 survey, 46 percent of foundations said their funding in news and information has increased in past three years, and 59 percent said it will increase in the next three years. Learn more about the challenge at www.informationneeds.org.