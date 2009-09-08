Update from [Name] Publications

Over the summer, [NAME] Publications was invited to show its collection of multiples at Galerie Nouvelle Images in the Hague, The Netherlands. Constructed in 1492, the gallery is a strange and amazing building. It has gleaming black floors, interior gardens, odd dungeon-basement doors, walls that sit at strange angles after having sunk over the centuries into the city’s soft substrate, and the long, narrow pathways like those of old schooners. Exactly the very opposite of our local architectures, streamlined lifestyles and tropical light. Excited by the space and the opportunity to showcase our wares to a new audience, we decided to invite a group of Miami artists and a group of Dutch artists to produce new multiples for [NAME]–a kind of Miami/Netherlands exchange…The multiples that were finished on time–you know how it is with artists–were put on display. We debuted new concoctions by Jacin Girodano (black paint dripping on Wizard of Oz illustrations) and Gavin Perry (gnarly resin clumps on failed paintings), as well as works by Dutch artists Richtje Reinsma (delicate poetry on matchsticks) and Kamiel Verschuren (text posters). Ernesto Oroza produced a great lamp out of an orange milk crate–[NAME]’s first functional object! We hope to add a few more pieces, including something by Amsterdam-based South African artists Mashekwa Langa, fresh from this year’s Venice Biennale, and present a full collection of multiples sometime this fall in Miami.