USAToday features News21 project on Web site

Journalism / Article
April 6, 2010 by

Four journalists from the University of Maryland completed a month long study of racial and ethnic trends. The study was done by interviewing multiracial Americans who shared stories on what it means to identify as a mixed race in America.

These four reporters were part of News21, a national journalism program funded by the Knight Foundation and the Carnegie Corp.

See the interviews here.

–Marly Falcon, Knight Foundation contributing blogger

