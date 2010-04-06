USAToday features News21 project on Web site
Journalism / Article
Four journalists from the University of Maryland completed a month long study of racial and ethnic trends. The study was done by interviewing multiracial Americans who shared stories on what it means to identify as a mixed race in America.
These four reporters were part of News21, a national journalism program funded by the Knight Foundation and the Carnegie Corp.
See the interviews here.
–Marly Falcon, Knight Foundation contributing blogger
