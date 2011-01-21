Venture capital is helping Akron transition to a knowledge-based economy

Venture capital investment in Akron is on the rise – and has returned to pre-recession levels, a new report says.

The region’s Venture Capital Advisory Task Force found that levels in Akron rose more than four-fold in just one year – going from $8 million in venture capital investments in 2009 to $38 million last year, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. The biggest venture deal – for $18 million – involved a medical imaging device firm, the journal said.

Northeast Ohio raised a total of $221 million in venture capital this past year.