Veteran Social Entrepreneur Joins Knight Foundation
Siobhan Canty joins Knight Foundation this week ‘ bringing two decades of experience in community engagement and nonprofit development to the Strategic Initiatives program.
Canty most recently worked as a U.S. change leader for Ashoka, Innovators for the Public. She also founded a consulting practice for nonprofits and businesses, and was president and CEO of Greater DC Cares, the largest volunteer facilitator in the Washington, D.C., area.
Knight’s Strategic Initiatives Program supports innovative leaders and organizations working across disciplines to promote informed and engaged communities.
From today’s release: ‘Siobhan has the experience Knight needs to help identify and cultivate organizations that understand the life cycle and effective management of engaged community members,’ said Paula Ellis, Knight Foundation’s vice president of strategic initiatives.’ ‘Her range of experience ‘ from local community organizer to national innovator in volunteering ‘ allows her to see the issues of engagement from a unique and valuable perspective.’
