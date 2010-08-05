Veteran Social Entrepreneur Joins Knight Foundation

Siobahn Canty

Siobhan Canty joins Knight Foundation this week ‘ bringing two decades of experience in community engagement and nonprofit development to the Strategic Initiatives program.

Canty most recently worked as a U.S. change leader for Ashoka, Innovators for the Public. She also founded a consulting practice for nonprofits and businesses, and was president and CEO of Greater DC Cares, the largest volunteer facilitator in the Washington, D.C., area.

Knight’s Strategic Initiatives Program supports innovative leaders and organizations working across disciplines to promote informed and engaged communities.