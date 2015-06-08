Video archive: Rethinking Libraries in the Digital Age

Even in the age of Google and e-readers, libraries today matter more than ever to communities, says author and national thought leader John Palfrey. In fact, communities need libraries to ensure that information is free and accessible to all – not just stored in the privately owned cloud – and to provide staff that help navigate ever-growing online information sources. They can also serve as a public space that connects people, opportunities and new ideas. Yet to thrive amid strained budgets, libraries need to act quickly to innovate and adapt in the digital era. As public, school and academic libraries ponder their futures, Palfrey will talk about his new book “BiblioTech,” and ways to chart a bright future for these institutions so essential to U.S. democracy.