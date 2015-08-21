Video archive: SportsManias Digital Media Summit

SportsManias Digital Media Summit

Video from the SportsManias Digital Media Summit was streamed here on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015.  Video from the Summit has been archived in the below Vimeo album. See the conference agenda or follow the conversation on Twitter with #sportsmaniasdigital

Knight News Challenge: Elections 

Video of the Knight News Challenge: Elections winners announcement were livestreamed streamed on this page from the Annette Strauss Institute for Civic Life, UT Austin Moody College of Communication on Wednesday, July 22, 2015. 

Breaking Through: John Bracken Announcement from Knight Foundation on Vimeo.

