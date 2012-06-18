Visualizing the Civic Media Conference
Roughly 300 people from across the country and the world will gather today to talk about the future of news and information as part of today’s MIT-Knight Civic Media Conference in Cambridge, Mass. Since the theme is ‘The Story and the Algorithm,’ we decided to produce some data visualizations around the conference and its content. The first, this map, shows where American attendees live:
This map shows the most common U.S. states:
And this chart breaks down the attendees by their Web site domains, and also by their gender:
Please let us know if you have ideas for future visualizations. Follow @stiles, @knightfoundation and #civicmedia for future posts.
Matt Stiles, a digital journalist for NPR, created these visualizations for KnightBlog. Watch the conference livestream at knightfoundation.org/live.
