Weekend Event: Haiti Mizik Relief Concert

It always amazes me to see the speed at which people move when there is greater cause at hand. Producers may spend months trying to put together the endless loose ends that come with putting on a world-class music festival. In light of the tragic events in Haiti, the South Florida music community, spurred on by the local gem of a cultural organization – The Rhythm Foundation, has come together in no less than one week to plan, promote and produce the 2-day Haiti Mizik Relief concert to raise funds benefitting the Red Cross’s Haitian relief efforts this Saturday Jan 23 (4-10pm) & Sunday Jan 24 (2-8pm) at Bayfront Park’s Tina Hills Pavilion.

Some of Miami’s top bands will be participating, including several popular Haitian groups, most of whom have been personally affected by the tragedy. An array of producers, musicians, community leaders and activists are donating their money, time and talent in order to raise funds for Haiti’s immediate relief needs.

Confirmed to appear are legendary Haitian Tuco Bouzi & Dixie Band performing along with Kapi & Yves Abel of Tabou Combo, Fredy of Top Vice, Jacky Ambroise of Strings, Ralph Conde of Nu-Look. Jan Sebon & Kazak International, Locos Por Juana, DJ Le Spam and The Spam All Stars, Rara Rock, Empress Addi & The Breeze, Jean P Jam, Papaloko & Rolay Mistik, Suenalo, Afrobeta, Conjunto Progreso, Jahfe, and Mr.DJ Pauer. Key leaders of both the Haitian and Miami communities are also scheduled to appear.