youngARTS Artist Profile: Ernest Felton Baker II

Scheduled to launch next spring, youngARTS/Miami will provide 17-18-year-old students with professional development opportunities in nine disciplines, master classes with world-renowned artists, the chance to perform and exhibit at professional venues and the possibility to receive grants and college scholarship assistance. Local Opa Locka student Ernest Felton Baker, a national youngARTS participant, is one such student. Kate McPherson, youngARTS manager of communications, shares his story…

Ernest applied to our program in hip hop dance and became the first YoungArts Finalist selected in hip hop. He was born and raised in Opa Locka, and recently graduated from Miami Carol City Senior High School. His parents enrolled him in a martial arts program at the age of five, and he went on to earn a black belt in Jujitsu and Nisei Go Ju Ru. Ernest is a gifted dancer, and was awarded a Gold Award from our YoungArts program, (the highest award possible) which comes with $10,000 and the opportunity to travel to New York City for additional master classes and performances. In New York, Ernest spent one-on-one time with acclaimed dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, who was immediately taken with Ernest and his innate dance ability, and spent a great deal of time with him at his Baryshnikov Arts Center.

This past June, Ernest was named a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, the highest scholastic honor awarded to graduating high school seniors, and was awarded a Presidential Medallion by Vice President Joe Biden at a White House ceremony. He also had the opportunity to perform on stage at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. We all adore Ernest here at YoungArts, he was without a doubt one of the most impressive artists to come through YoungArts Week 2009. We have invited him back to perform at our annual An Affair of the Arts Performance and Gala this January.