Knight Arts Challenge 10yr Anniversary

Since its inception, the Knight Arts Challenge has helped bring to life 335 projects around South Florida, part of the more than $122 million investment the foundation has made in the local arts since 2005. Through the challenge, the foundation aims to make art general in Miami, so that it is seen, felt and heard across the city’s many neighborhoods. Learn more about the Knight Arts Challenge and Knight’s arts program.

For the 10th anniversary of the Knight Arts Challenge, we celebrated art all across Miami:

On Dec. 4., we brought art to life on Knight Plaza for one unforgettable evening:

For one night only, the Pérez Art Museum Miami and the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science opened their doors to the public with performances by Knight Arts Challenge winners and others. People danced to live musical performances by Spam Allstars and Locos Por Juana and enjoyed pop-up performances by local dance companies, choral groups and a projection of New World Symphony’s Project 305.

























On Dec. 3, we had a cultural marketplace experience at Pinecrest Gardens.

Pinecrest Gardens opened its doors for a very special edition of the Sunday Farmer’s Market to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Knight Arts Challenge. Between the market stalls there were featured artist booths, maker faire workshops, musical performances and Pinecrest Gardens’ latest installation by environmental artist Patrick Dougherty.



















On Nov. 9, we took over Overtown’s Gibson Park and created a pop-up film festival for one night.

To celebrate Miami’s vibrant cultural history through the lens of true cinema buffs. We invited residents to put on a pair of Silent Revolution headphones and tune into one of three films playing simultaneously under the evening sky. The movie selection was curated by Black Lounge Film Series, Third Horizon Film Festival and O Cinema.