Coast to Coast Ep. 11: Bridging the digital divide
EPISODE 11: BUILDING EQUITABLE URBAN SPACES
How can the millions of Americans who urgently need internet access get it as we transition to a digitally connected world where we engage, learn and play online? We’ll talk with leaders from three Knight cities who are leading work in this area: Bruce Clark, executive director of Digital Charlotte; Joshua Edmonds, director of digital inclusion for the City of Detroit; and Jordan Sun, chief innovation officer for the City of San Jose.