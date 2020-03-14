Coast to Coast is a weekly conversation which will take a deep dive into cities and explore ideas and insights on building engaged communities in a time of rapid change.

Hosted by Lilian Coral and Lilly Weinberg, Knight directors in the Community and National Initiatives program.

EPISODE 1: PUBLIC LIFE HAS DISAPPEARED – WHAT ARE THE SOCIAL IMPLICATIONS AND HOW CAN WE REBUILD OUR CITIES? (TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020)

With special guest Eric Klinenberg, Knight Public Spaces Fellow, professor of social science at NYU and practitioner working on urban public spaces.

EPISODE 1: FURTHER RESOURCES Eric launched the first episode of “The Shift”, a series centered on public spaces. Watch the video here. Read “We Need Social Solidarity, Not Just Social Distancing”, an op-ed penned by Eric for the New York Times.

COMING SOON:

EPISODE 2: EQUITY AND PUBLIC SPACE — WHAT INEQUITIES DOES THE CURRENT CRISIS AMPLIFY AND HOW CAN WE ADDRESS THEM IN THE RECOVERY? (TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2020)