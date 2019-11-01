Coast to Coast Ep. 12: The revitalization of our city centers

What should communities measure as they map out their road to recovery for downtowns and public spaces? What experiments and interventions are currently working for the economic recovery of city centers across the country? On Coast to Coast, we’ll chat with Amy Minzner from Community Science and Richard Thurmond from Charlotte Center City Partners to unpack the questions we should be asking as we rebuild our urban cores in an equitable, inclusive way. Amy will also share findings from an upcoming Knight report on downtown revitalization. Click here to register.