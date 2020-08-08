Coast to Coast Ep. 13: Building equitable public spaces

How can communities use data to inform decision making for investing in more equitable parks? What community driven best practices can cities use for the equitable rebuild of their public spaces? We’ll chat with Trust for Public Land’s 10 Minute Walk Director Benita Hussain, and Kerry Antrim, the Executive Director of the North End Neighborhood Organization to unpack the questions around how we can support local groups to engage with city government and shift the power around decision-making, working towards common, ambitious city-wide goals. Click here to register.