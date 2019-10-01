Coast to Coast Episode 10: Walter Hood
How do communities rebuild their public spaces in an equitable, inclusive way? How does history, culture and the arts play a role in the future of urban spaces? On Episode 10 of Coast to Coast, we’ll chat with Walter Hood, a world renowned landscape architect, Knight Public Spaces Fellow, and creative director and founder of Hood Design Studio. Together, we’ll unpack how urban spaces can preserve history and build community. Click here to register.
Coast to Coast is a weekly conversation which will take a deep dive into cities and explore ideas and insights on building engaged communities in a time of rapid change. Hosted by Lilian Coral and Lilly Weinberg, Knight directors in the Community and National Initiatives program.