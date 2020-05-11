Coast to Coast Episode 2: Carol Coletta, Alexa Bush and Stephen Gray
EPISODE 2: EQUITY AND PUBLIC SPACE — WHAT INEQUITIES DOES THE CURRENT CRISIS AMPLIFY AND HOW CAN WE ADDRESS THEM IN THE RECOVERY? (TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2020)
Hosted in partnership with the High Line Network and Reimagining the Civic Commons. Featuring special guests Carol Coletta (President and CEO of the Memphis River Parks Partnership), Alexa Bush (Director of Urban Design for the City of Detroit) and Stephen Gray (Harvard Assistant Professor and Founder of Grayscale Collaborative).
- EPISODE 2: FURTHER RESOURCES
Reimagining the Civic Commons – tools and resources.
The High Line Network blog.
“Measurement Tools: Early Lessons from Detroit”, by Alexa Bush on Medium.
“COVID-19 Puts Structural Racism on Full Display — Will We Finally Do Something to Correct It?“, op-ed by Stephen Gray on Next City.
“Social Resilience Through Transformative Public Space“, by Carol Coletta on Medium.
The Atlantic: “Don’t Close Parks. Open Up Streets“.
Coast to Coast
