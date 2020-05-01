Coast to Coast Episode 3: Kathryn Ott Lovell and Robert Hammond
EPISODE 3: LOOKING FORWARD: REBUILDING WITH NEW MODELS FOR PUBLIC SPACES ENGAGEMENT, MANAGEMENT AND PARTNERSHIPS (TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2020)
As our communities rebuild after the COVID-19 crisis, what new public space models will help cities engage communities, manage spaces and forge partnerships? Lilly and Lilian spoke with Knight Public Spaces Fellows Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, and Robert Hammond, co-founder executive director of the High Line.
Coast to Coast Homepage
Coast to Coast
Coast to Coast is a weekly conversation which will take a deep dive into cities and explore ideas and insights on building engaged communities in a time of rapid change. Hosted by Lilian Coral and Lilly Weinberg, Knight directors in the Community and National Initiatives program. RECORDING COMING SOON EPISODE 4: TAKING BACK OUR STREETS […]