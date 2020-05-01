Coast to Coast Episode 5: Anthony Townsend
EPISODE 5: NAVIGATING CITIES IN A PANDEMIC: HOW TO SAFELY MOVE PEOPLE AND GOODS
What’s the safest way to move around people and goods during and after a pandemic? As we’re preparing for the COVID-19 rebuild, what questions should we grapple with? What do we need to address as we help people move around cities and access essential resources? We’ll talk with expert Anthony Townsend, founder of Star City Group, who will share insights about his work at the intersection of urbanization and digital technology. Register here.
