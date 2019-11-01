Coast to Coast Episode 8: Mona Sloane and Warren Flood

What does civic participation and activism look like during a time of social distancing? On Episode 8 of Coast to Coast, we’ll be chatting with Mona Sloane and Warren Flood to explore how COVID-19 has affected civic life.

Mona Sloane, PHD is a Technology Fellow at NYU’s Alliance for Public Interest and Fellow at the Institute for Public Knowledge, as well as adjunct professor at the Tandon School of Engineering. Warren Flood is Microsoft’s Corporate Affairs Manager for Detroit, where he works with civic leaders, community stakeholders, and the citizens they serve to tackle urban challenges by leveraging Microsoft’s resources to empower every person and every organization in Detroit to achieve more. Register here for Episode 8.