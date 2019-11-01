Coast to Coast Episode 9: Anthony Townsend and Warren Logan

EPISODE 9: NAVIGATING CITIES IN A PANDEMIC (TUESDAY, JULY 14, 1 P.M. ET)

During a pandemic, how do people and goods safely move about? What questions should we grapple with, as we think about helping people move around a city and have access to the essential resources they need to survive? On Episode 9 of Coast to Coast, we’ll chat with Anthony Townsend, founder of strategy consultancy Star City Group, and Warren Logan, policy director of mobility and interagency relations for the Mayor’s Office of Oakland.

Dr. Anthony Townsend works at the intersection of urbanization and digital technology. He is the author of two books: Ghost Road: Beyond the Driverless Car (2020) and Smart Cities: Big Data, Civic Hackers and the Quest for A New Utopia (2013)—and the founder of Star City Group, a strategy consultancy and planning studio that works with industry, government and philanthropy on smart city planning, innovation districts, and automated vehicle policy.

Warren Logan serves as the Policy Director of Mobility and Interagency Relations for the Mayor’s Office of Oakland. Warren works closely with the City’s Department of Transportation, Public Works Department and other Bay Area public agencies to develop strategies that advance the city’s vision for safe and sustainable transportation for everyone. Through his Interagency work, Warren is responsible for developing interdepartmental and interagency working groups to deliver major capital improvements in Oakland and across the Bay Area.