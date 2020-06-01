Discovery Episode 1: Michael O’Bryan

The debut episode of DISCOVERY, Knight’s new weekly show exploring how the arts and artists build informed and engaged communities, kicks off with an episode on arts, trauma, and thriving amid systemic challenges.

Victoria Rogers, Knight Foundation vice president for arts, will talk with Michael O’Bryan, an expert practitioner and budding researcher in the fields of community development, organizational culture, and human wellbeing. They’ll explore how the arts and artists have a unique role in addressing systemic issues in communities. Register here.