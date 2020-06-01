Discovery Episode 2: Aja Monet and Clay Lord
Walking the talk: social impacts of the arts (Fri, June 26, 1 p.m. ET)
As conversations on race and equity continue around the nation, the arts keep playing a prominent and unique role in shaping informed, engaged and inclusive communities. On Episode 2 of DISCOVERY, we’lll take a deep dive into how the arts and individual artists impact society and address systemic issues.
Priya Sircar, Knight Foundation director for arts, will talk with poet, writer and lyricist Aja Monet, and Clay Lord, Americans for the Arts vice president of strategic impact. Register here.