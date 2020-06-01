Discovery Episode 3: Ari Melenciano and Dorothy Santos
EPISODE 3: ORGANIZING CREATIVE COMMUNITIES ONLINE (FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2020)
Episode 3 of DISCOVERY features a conversation on organizing creative communities via the internet. Chris Barr, Knight Foundation director of arts and technology innovation, will talk with Ari Melenciano of Afrotectopia and NYU, and Dorothy R. Santos, program manager at the Processing Foundation.
Ari Melenciano is a designer, creative technologist, and educator who is passionate about exploring the relationships between various forms of design and the human experience. Currently, her research lies at the intersections of human-computer interactive technologies, social impacts of technology, counterculture, sound, multisensory experiential design, experimental pedagogy and speculative design. Ari is the founder of Afrotectopia, a social institution fostering interdisciplinary innovation at the intersections of art, design, technology, Black culture and activism. Dorothy Santos is a Filipina American writer, artist, and educator whose academic and research interests include feminist media histories, critical medical anthropology, race and technology. She is a Ph.D. student in Film and Digital Media at the University of California, Santa Cruz as a Eugene V. Cota-Robles fellow, and is a co-founder of REFRESH, a politically-engaged art and curatorial collective and serves as the program manager for the Processing Foundation. Register here for Episode 3.