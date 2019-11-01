Discovery Episode 5: Joy Bailey Bryant

The pandemic and accelerating racial justice movement have tested our ability to connect with each other and challenged institutions to serve their communities with greater thoughtfulness. The arts have risen to the challenge, bringing people together and sparking important conversations. How can we design and deliver arts and culture — and experiences of all types — to achieve positive impacts in our communities? What does engaging a community look like amid a pandemic — and what does it mean for the future? On Episode 5 of DISCOVERY, we’ll talk with Joy Bailey Bryant, vice president and managing director of Lord Cultural Resources. Together, we’ll explore how to effectively engage our communities in creating an equitable future.