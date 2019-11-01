Informed & Engaged Episode 3: Tanzina Vega, Karen Attiah and Karen K. Ho

The rising Black Lives Matter movement is inspiring important conversations around racism in immigrant communities — and shaping how journalists report on race issues, police brutality and other important topics. On Episode 3 of Informed & Engaged, three journalists, Tanzina Vega, Karen Attiah, and Karen K. Ho have an honest discussion about reporting that dismantles racism in their own communities.

Tanzina Vega is host of NPR's The Takeaway, reporting on issues of race, media and inequality in the United States. She's also an Eisner Fellow at the Nation Institute, author of the forthcoming book "Uppity," and a Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University. Karen Attiah is the Global Opinions editor at The Washington Post. She often writes on issues relating to race, gender and international politics, with a special interest in Africa, and she holds a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University. Karen K. Ho is a global finance and economics reporter for Quartz, was a Delacorte Fellow at the Columbia Journalism Review and also holds a Master of Arts with a specialization in business and economics from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.