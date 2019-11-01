Future of Democracy Episode 15: The Future of News

The news media plays a critical role in ensuring communities are equipped with the information they need to stay safe, healthy and engaged. How have national journalists been covering the pandemic, rising social movements and growing rates of misinformation? What’s on the horizon for the industry? On Episode 15 of The Future of Democracy, we’ll talk with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, host of NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday and Up First podcast. Together, we’ll explore the future of news and radio. Click here to register.