Local journalists are working around the clock to provide information that can literally save lives, as communities seek to navigate a global health crisis that is playing out differently from place to place. At the same time, the economic slowdown is forcing layoffs and shutdowns in already beleaguered local newsrooms.

There is a way forward. Let’s help local news organizations get the subscriptions, memberships and donations they need to keep providing public service — health information that keeps us safe, economic information that will help us restart the economy, and civic news that underpins our democracy.

#GivingNewsday on May 5 is an opportunity to support local news organizations that are supporting us. Or, if you are not in a position to provide financial support, amplify the value of local news.

#GivingNewsday coincides with #GivingTuesdayNow, an emergency session of the global giving day to help meet the needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ways to contribute:

1. Subscribe, become a member or donate to your local nonprofit news site or public broadcasting station. You can find your local news outlets with this tool from the New York Times; newsforgood.org lists many nonprofit news sites.

2. Support organizations that are building the infrastructure for nonprofit news nationwide. Supportlocalnews.org lists a dozen organizations endorsed by Knight Foundation; this is an opportunity for foundations and individuals who want to have a structural impact.



3. Contribute to the nonprofits that support local news with training and continuing professional education for local journalists. These include the Poynter Institute, NABJ, NAHJ, AAJA and Online News Association.